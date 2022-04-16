[Teams] Man City vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup semi-final

Liverpool take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley this afternoon.

Alisson Becker keeps goal once again for the Reds while Trent Alexander-Arnold is recalled to start at right-back after being rested for the Champions League tie in midweek. Joe Gomez is the man to make way.

Andrew Robertson and Virgil Van Dijk are also back in the Liverpool starting eleven after being rested for the 3-3 draw with Benfica. Ibrahima Konate keeps his place so Joel Matip is the man to drop out for van Dijk.

Fabinho anchors the midfield for Jurgen Klopp’s side once again and Thiago Alcantara is recalled to start along side Naby Keita. Jordan Henderson drops to the bench for the Merseyside’s.

Mohamed Salah starts in attack for Liverpool while Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz are also selected to start in the front three. Therefore, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have to make-do with place on the bench.

As for Manchester City, Zack Steffen starts in goal ahead of Ederson while Zinchenko comes in at left-back. Nathan Ake starts in defence alongside John Stones with Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte among the subs.

Raheem Sterling starts against his former club while Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish support him in the City attack. Fernandinho anchors the midfield with Rodri on the bench. Bernardo and Phil Foden also get starts in midfield.

Kevin De Bruyne is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench after picking up an ankle injury against Atletico Madrid in midweek.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man City

Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Subs: Ederson, Dias, Gundogan, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Delap, Lavia

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip.