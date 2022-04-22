Liverpool team news: Positive update on Firmino

Liverpool will be looking to keep the pressure on Manchester City with a win over Everton at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update which includes the latest on the fitness of Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian international was forced to miss Liverpool’s 4-0 demolition of Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday night after picking up a foot injury in the days leading up to the match.

Klopp suggested after the game in midweek that he was hopeful Firmino’s injury wasn’t serious and he could recover in time to feature in the Merseyside derby against Everton this weekend.

The German coach has now provided an update to confirm that Firmino is ‘getting better’ and will return to training today. The Liverpool No.9 will be assessed over the next 48 hours to determine whether he’ll be available to face Everton on Sunday.

Klopp was also pleased to confirm that the Reds didn’t suffer any fresh injury concerns following the Man Utd win on Tuesday, so he has virtually a fully-fit squad to choose from this weekend.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

Not that I know yet. No other problems. And Bobby, getting better and better. It’s just uncomfortable, painful. Today it’s his first day on the pitch, so there’s still two days to go, so maybe. If Bobby gives the thumbs up then he will be involved. And not, then we wait another few days, but then I think after that it should be possible.

The win over United on Tuesday saw Liverpool briefly move top of the Premier League table. However, Manchester City reclaimed top spot and moved one point clear with a 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday night.

The Citizens have the opportunity to extend their lead to four points with victory over Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, so the pressure will be on Liverpool to respond against Everton on Sunday.