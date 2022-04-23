[Teams] Arsenal vs Man Utd: Confirmed Line-Ups

Arsenal will be looking to climb back into the top four with a win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, kick-off 12.30pm.

Mikel Arteta has made just one change from the side that beat Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Cedric Soares is recalled to start at right-back so Rob Holding drops to the bench. Ben White moves back into the middle of Arsenal’s defence alongside Gabriel.

Nuno Tavares starts once again at left-back with Kieran Tierney ruled out while Mohamed Elneny keeps his place in midfield after impressive in midweek. Albert Sambi Lokonga has to make-do with a place on the bench once again.

Martin Odegaard captains Arsenal this afternoon as he starts along with Granit Xhaka in midfield. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe retain their places in attack after both scoring against Chelsea last time out.

Eddie Nketiah bagged a brace at Stamford Bridge so it’s no surprise to see him keeping his place up front. Alexandre Lacazette has to make do with a place among the substitutes along with Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli.

As for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the starting eleven after missing the defeat to Liverpool following the tragic death of his newborn son. Diogo Dalot starts at right-back with Alex Telles recalled on the left so Aaron Wan-Bissaka drops out.

Harry Maguire is only named on the bench after receiving a bomb threat last week so Raphael Varane comes in alongside Victor Lindelof. Scott McTominay is recalled to line-up with Nemanja Matic in midfield but Paul Pogba is ruled out with injury.

Jadon Sancho starts in the Man Utd attack along with Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga so Marcus Rashford has to settle for a place among the substitutes this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Smith Rowe.

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Holding, Tomiyasu, Pepe, Lokonga, Martinelli, Azeez, Swanson.

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Wan-Bissaka, Garnacho.