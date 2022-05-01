Arsenal boss offers injury update on Saka, Tomiyasu & White

Mikel Arteta provided an update on Bukayo Saka, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White following Arsenal’s 2-1 win over West Ham on Sunday.

Saka has been carrying a thigh issue in recent weeks and was passed fit to start at the London Stadium this afternoon despite limping out of Arsenal’s win over Manchester United last weekend.

The England international had another solid game against West Ham, setting up the opening goal for Rob Holding, but went down clutching his leg during the final stages of the match.

Saka hobbled off to be replaced by Emile Smith Rowe sparking fears he’d aggravated his injury. However, Arteta told reporters after the game that the 20-year-old is ‘fine’, so it looks like it’s nothing serious.

Tomiyasu made his first start in over three months today after recovering from a troublesome calf injury. The Japan international was dominant at right-back at the London Stadium and looked to have put his injury woes behind him.

However, Tomiyasu was forced off in the final minutes after going down holding his calf. Arsenal fans feared the worst as it appeared he had suffered another set-back. But thankfully it seems he may have just been suffering from tightness or cramp, as Arteta told reporters that he’s not concerned about Tomiyasu’s condition.

White was forced to miss Arsenal’s win at West Ham today after picking up a hamstring issue against Man Utd last weekend. Arteta says the centre-back will be assessed over the coming days to see how serious the problem is.

Arteta is quoted as saying by football London:

Arteta on White, Saka and Tomiyasu Ben got injured vs Man U. We have to assess him in the next few days. Bukayo is fine. Tomi has been out for so long and he could not continue Adds he’s not concerned about Tomi.

It will be a big boost for Arsenal that Saka and Tomiyasu appear to have avoided any serious injuries today and they should be available for the visit of Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium next weekend.

However, it remains to be seen whether White will be available for the match next Sunday so Arteta will be sweating on the defenders hamstring injury.

The hard fought win at West Ham today moved Arsenal back into fourth place – two points ahead of Tottenham with four games remaining – so they are in pole position to secure Champions League qualification.