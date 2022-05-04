Chelsea eyeing deal for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea are eyeing a summer deal for Josko Gvardiol following his impressive debut campaign at RB Leipzig, Goal reports.

The Blues are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window with multiple centre-backs heading for the exit door.

It has already been confirmed that Antonio Rudiger will leave on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The German looks set to join Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen is said to have finalised a Bosman move to Barcelona.

Hence, Chelsea could potentially sign two central defenders this summer. Despite being 20, Gvardiol appears on the club’s radar.

The Blues have monitored Gvardiol from his time at Dinamo Zagreb and have watched him closely on at least two occasions.

Our view:

Leipzig have generally played with a back three this term. Gvardiol has operated either centrally or on the left side of the defence.

Being left-footed, he may prefer the latter of those roles. At Chelsea, he could be seen as a replacement for the outgoing Rudiger.

Gvardiol’s statistics have been impressive in Bundesliga with 1.8 interceptions and 1.6 tackles per game. He has won nearly two aerial duels on average.

The £27 million-rated star has also chipped in with two goals and two assists, but his inexperience could be a potential drawback for the Blues.

We have seen Malang Sarr struggle at Chelsea after his promising loan stint at Porto. The Frenchman has been guilty of unforced errors.

While the Blues are keen on pursuing Gvardiol, the onus should also be on recruiting another central defender with valuable experience.

Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Atletico’s Jose Gimenez, who would be an ideal starter with nearly 250 appearances for Atletico.

The club are currently restricted from any contract or transfer activity amid sanctions by the UK government on owner Roman Abramovich.

However, the situation could change before the transfer window reopens next month with Todd Boehly’s consortium close to a takeover.