Arsenal boss provides injury update on Ben White

Arsenal will be looking to tighten their grip on fourth place when they take on Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of Ben White.

White missed Arsenal’s hard fought 2-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium last weekend after picking up a thigh injury against Manchester United three days prior.

However, Arteta has confirmed a huge boost with the news that White will be back in contention to face Leeds on Sunday as long as he comes through training on Saturday unscathed.

Arsenal have no other fresh injury concerns following the victory over West Ham last time out, which suggests that Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu are fit and available for selection.

Saka limped off during the second half against West Ham with an apparent thigh problem, while Tomiyasu was substituted after going down holding his calf, sparking fears the duo had picked up injuries.

Arteta told reporters:

Arteta on team news: "Ben White is in contention, he will train tomorrow to make sure he is available. Everyone else is OK." — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 6, 2022

Arsenal will continue to be without Kieran Tierney this weekend as the full-back has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on a knee injury.

Thomas Partey has been working hard to try and get himself fit again after missing the last five matches with a thigh problem, but the match against Leeds on Sunday will come too soon for the midfielder.

Arsenal head into the weekend action sitting two points clear of Tottenham in fourth place in the table. With Spurs facing an extremely difficult trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday night, Arsenal could have the chance to open up a five-point gap with a win against Leeds on Sunday.