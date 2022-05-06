Maguire back for Man Utd’s trip to Brighton

Manchester United take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the game, Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly.

Rashford was an unused substitute during Man Utd’s 3-0 victory over Brentford last weekend. The England international also won’t be involved against Brighton as Rangnick has confirmed Rashford has been ruled out due to bronchitis.

However, there is better news regarding Maguire’s availability. The centre-back has missed United’s last three matches due to a knee injury but Rangnick says Maguire is back in full training and available for selection tomorrow evening.

Maguire’s return is well timed as fellow central defender Eric Bailly is a major doubt for the trip to the south coast this weekend due to a back complaint.

Rangnick told ManUtd.com:

“Harry is back in training. He trained the whole week, since the day after or the second day after the Brentford game, he resumed for training. So, he will be available for tomorrow and be part of the group. “Edinson [Cavani] is in training, obviously he came on as a sub. Marcus Rashford will be missing, he has caught bronchitis with high temperatures so he won’t be able to be part of the group. “We have a question mark behind Eric Bailly, he called the doctor this morning and had some back problems – problems with his back – and he’s being checked right now. We’ll have to see if he will be able to train afterwards.”

Elsewhere, Luke Shaw has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery while Paul Pogba is facing a battle to play again this campaign due to a calf injury that he picked up last month.

Jadon Sancho is also still recovering from tonsillitis which has kept him out in recent weeks so Man Utd will be without at least four players for the trip to Brighton this weekend.

The Red Devils head to the Amex Stadium sitting sixth in the table so they’ll be looking to close in on fifth-placed Tottenham with a win over the Seagulls on Saturday evening.