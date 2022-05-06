Ben White fit | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Leeds

Arsenal take on Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here is the side Mikel Arteta is expected to pick:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale has cemented his place as Arsenal’s No.1 this season so he’s set to continue between the sticks this weekend.

Defence: Ben White missed the victory over West Ham last week due to a thigh injury but the defender is back in training and will be in contention to return as long as he doesn’t suffer any setback tomorrow.

Rob Holding put in a MOTM display during the win at West Ham last weekend so it will be difficult for Arteta to drop him. However, White’s availability is likely to see Holding dropping to the bench with Gabriel keeping his place.

Takehiro Tomiyasu started his first match since January when he lined-up against West Ham. The Japan international limped off during the latter stages sparking fears he’d aggravated his calf again. However, it was just cramp so Tomiyasu should continue at right-back for Arsenal on Sunday.

Kieran Tierney won’t play again this season due to a knee injury so Nuno Tavares should keep his place at left-back this weekend.

Midfield: Thomas Partey remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury so Mohamed Elneny should keep his place alongside Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park for Arsenal. Albert Sambi Lokonga will therefore remain on the bench.

Martin Odegaard has been in terrific form since being handed the captains armband so let’s hope we see another top performance from him against Leeds on Sunday.

Attack: Bukayo Saka limped off against West Ham last week but the attacker has been declared fit and available for selection so he should start once again on the right wing for Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli wasn’t at his best against West Ham last time out so Arteta is likely to continue his rotation policy with Emile Smith Rowe coming on the left side of attack.

Eddie Nketiah worked his socks off for the Gunners at Upton Park and he deserves to keep his place up front versus Leeds. Alexandre Lacazette will therefore remain on the bench this weekend.

Here is how Arsenal could line-up: