Arsenal and Man Utd need to pay £70m for Ruben Neves

Arsenal and Manchester United need to pay £70 million to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this summer, The Daily Mail reports.

Neves has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best defensive midfielders, and his performances have reportedly caught the eye of Arsenal and United.

With just over two years remaining on his contract, Wolves could sanction his sale this summer, but they are expected to hold out for at least £70m for his services.

Barcelona and Juventus have also been credited with an interest in Neves, but Arsenal and United may have the advantage as the 25-year-old prefers to stay in England.

Our view:

Neves has been solid presence for Wolves in the centre of the park this season. The Portuguese has averaged an impressive 2.2 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per league game.

He has also registered four goals and two assists in winning situations. There are no surprises that his recent absence with a knee injury has coincided with their poor run of form.

Arsenal could be on the look out for a marquee midfielder this summer, considering the injury concerns for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey during the ongoing campaign.

Neves would be a quality addition to their ranks, but it is unclear whether they would be willing to make such a huge outlay as they are likely to pursue a couple of strikers as well.

Another big spending spree for Arsenal this summer could depend on Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, United may also need to bolster their options in midfield with Nemanja Matic set to leave. Paul Pogba could also head for the exit door when his contract expires on June 30.

Scott McTominay and Fred have had stand-out moments under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, but the duo have lacked the consistency over an extended period of matches.

Neves could be a regular starter for United. The club would also offer him the chance to play in Europe, albeit in the form of the Europa League which Wolves may not.

Unlike Arsenal, United could spend big this summer under new boss Erik ten Hag. With a reported budget of around £209m, they may have the edge in signing Neves.