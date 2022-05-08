[Teams] Arsenal vs Leeds: Confirmed Line-Ups

Arsenal can open up a four point lead over Tottenham by beating Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made just one change from the side that beat West Ham last weekend. Cedric Soares is the man recalled to the starting eleven with Nuno Tavares making way. Takehiro Tomiyasu is fit to start despite being forced off with cramp last time out.

Ben White remains an absentee for Arsenal with the England international still recovering from a thigh injury. Rob Holding is rewarded with another start alongside Gabriel following his MOTM display at the London Stadium last week.

Aaron Ramsdale continues in goal for Arsenal while Mohamed Elneny keeps his place alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield. Thomas Partey is edging closer to making his comeback from a thigh injury but the visit of Leeds comes too soon for the Ghana international.

Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners once again today as he lines-up in the attacking midfield role. Bukayo Saka is fit to keep his place on the right wing despite limping off against West Ham last week with an apparent thigh problem.

Gabriel Martinelli starts again on the left flank so Emile Smith Rowe has to make do with a place among the substitutes. Eddie Nketiah was excellent against the Hammers last week so he deservedly keeps his place up front with Alexandre Lacazette consigned to the bench again.

As for Leeds, Raphina starts in attack along with Daniel James while Jack Harrison also starts again for the visitors. Kalvin Phillips lines-up in midfield along with Mateusz Klich.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Oulad M’hand, Swanson, Patino.

Leeds

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Phillips, Klich, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Gelhardt.

Subs: Klaesson, Rodrigo, Struijk, Bate, Hjelde, Cresswell, Greenwood, Shackleton, Gray.