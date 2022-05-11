Sadio Mane shines in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa

Sadio Mane produced an impressive performance for Liverpool during their 2-1 comeback win over Aston Villa in the Premier League last night.

The Reds made the worst possible start at Villa Park with Douglas Luiz opening the scoring for Villa after just three minutes.

However, there was an immediate response. Joel Matip marked his return to the line-up with the equaliser in the sixth minute.

Neither club was able to add to the scoresheet until the interval. The trend continued in the second half until the 65th minute.

Mane netted his 22nd goal of the campaign for Liverpool with a glancing header beyond the grasp of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

It turned out to be the match winner, but the game was far from straightforward with Villa having been a regular scoring threat.

The Midlands outfit got into several good positions in the Liverpool box, but ultimately lacked the cutting edge with their finishing.

There were a few stand-out performers for Liverpool yesterday, but Mane was pivotal to the victory.

The 30-year-old netted the vital winner leading the line, but also won eight duels with 50 touches.

The victory has put Liverpool level on points with leaders Manchester City, but the latter have a better goal difference with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola’s side are favourites to win their fourth Premier League title in five seasons, barring a defeat in the next three games.

They face Wolverhampton Wanderers on the road tonight. The Midlands outfit have had the better of them in few league encounters.

Wolves did the double over City in 2019/2020. They lost by a solitary goal earlier this campaign after a controversial penalty.

On the back of an impressive 2-2 draw at Chelsea from two goals down, Bruno Lage’s team will be eyeing another positive result.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have a crucial FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The hamstring injury for Fabinho is a big blow for them. The exact nature of the setback should be confirmed in the lead-up to the final.