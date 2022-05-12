[Teams] Tottenham vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups

The battle for fourth place comes to a head when Tottenham entertain Arsenal in North London this evening.

Antonio Conte has been forced into making one change from the Tottenham side that drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Anfield last weekend. Cristian Romero is ruled out so Davinson Sanchez is recalled to start in defence.

Hugo Lloris starts in goal once again for Tottenham while Ben Davies and Eric Dier line-up alongside Sanchez at the back. Emerson Royal starts on the right flank in the absence of Matt Doherty with Ryan Sessegnon keeping his place on the left with Sergio Reguilon still out.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg anchors the midfield along with Rodrigo Bentancur. Dejan Kulusevski keeps his place in attack as he supports Hueng-min Son and Harry Kane in the Spurs front three. That means Lucas Moura has to make-do with a place among the substitutes.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Leeds United at the weekend. Ben White returns to the squad after recovering from a thigh injury but is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

That means Rob Holding once again starts alongside Gabriel in the middle of Arsenal’s back four. Cedric Soares retains his place at right-back with Takehiro Tomiyasu lining-up on the left in the absence of Kieran Tierney.

Mohamed Elneny starts alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield for Arsenal tonight with Martin Odegaard once again captaining the Gunners. Bukayo Saka is fit to start in attack along with Gabriel Martinelli so Emile Smith Rowe is named among the substitutes.

Eddie Nketiah is rewarded with another start up front after scoring twice at the weekend. That means Alexandre Lacazette has to make-do with a place on the bench along with Nicolas Pepe.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Winks, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett, Devine, Craig.

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Leno, White, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Swanson, Patino.