Arsenal leading the hunt for Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are leading several clubs in the pursuit of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, Calciomercato reports.

The Gunners have been fancied to sign a new centre-forward this summer and Jesus has emerged as a leading candidate with talks already held with his representative.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are currently favourites to sign the 25-year-old ahead of several clubs including AC Milan, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Arsenal have made the best salary proposal, but it does not appear a foregone conclusion that they will sign him as Milan and Juventus can benefit from the Italian Growth Decree.

The system allows Serie A clubs to spend big salaries on elite players while benefitting with lesser taxes.

Our view:

Jesus has registered an impressive tally of 13 goals and 12 assists for City this term. His form has particularly picked up since the speculation over his future began last month.

This will undoubtedly increase the transfer interest ahead of the summer. Arsenal have made the first move by contacting his agent, who has publicly confirmed the transfer interest.

However, a deal may not be straightforward. If Arsenal are to miss out on the Champions League next term, it could act as a significant blow to their chances of landing the forward.

Jesus has generally played as a centre-forward for City but this season, he has seen more minutes from the right wing. This has brought the best out of him with several assists.

At Arsenal, manager Mikel Arteta may ideally want him to lead the line, but his versatility is an added boost as he can comfortably switch to the wider positions and provide key passes.

With his contract expiring in 13 months, he could be prised away for a reasonable fee. The Brazilian is valued at £45 million by Transfermarkt. In the current market, that may seem a bargain.

Jesus would act as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who is likely to leave when his contract expires in June. Eddie Nketiah’s deal also concludes this summer, but could be enticed to stay.

The Gunners graduate has been a regular since the middle of April, chipping in with four goals. He could be convinced to pen an extension and compete with the new summer signing.