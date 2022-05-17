Arsenal agree deals for Marquinhos & Hickey

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Sao Paulo winger Marquinhos in a £3m move and are also closing-in on the signing of Bolonga left-back Aaron Hickey, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is expected to be busy strengthening his squad this summer as he prepares to take Arsenal back in to Europe and the Spanish coach is looking to bring in attacking reinforcements.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer in January while Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe are all likely to depart at the end of the season, which will leave Arsenal short of options in the final third.

The Gunners have been linked with a whole host of established names in recent weeks but it looks like they are also in the market for more young talent as the Evening Standard claims Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Marquinhos.

According to the newspaper, the 19-year-old winger will join from Sao Paulo in a deal worth around £3m and will sign a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Marquinhos has been capped by Brazil at Under-17 level and has scored four goals in 39 appearances for Sao Paulo since making his debut last year – although most of his minutes have come from the bench.

The talented attacker is a pacey, left-footed winger who is comfortable playing on either flank or as an attacking midfielder through the middle, so he’ll give Arteta a versatile option in the final third.

Hickey deal also close

Arsenal are also reportedly in the market for another left-back to compete with Kieran Tierney next season. The Scottish international is an undisputed starter when fit but he’s been plagued by injury issues this campaign.

Nuno Tavares has struggled to deputise for Tierney during his absence in recent months with the young Portuguese full-back hauled off at half-time twice by boss Mikel Arteta following some abject displays.

It means Arsenal are wanting to bring in a more reliable deputy for Tierney and Calcio Mercato claims the Gunners are now on the verge of signing Hickey from Bolonga.

The Italian outlet says Hickey is ‘one step away’ from becoming an Arsenal player following positive talks with Bolonga chiefs in London last week. A deal worth in the region of £20m [€24m] plus bonuses is expected to be confirmed over the coming days.

As per the report, Arsenal have beaten off competition from several other clubs to land the Scottish international – who joined Bolonga from Hearts for just £1.5m less than two years ago.

Hickey has forged a reputation as one of the most exciting attacking left-backs in Serie A having scored 5 goals in his 35 appearances for Bolonga this season and the 19-year-old has already been capped by Scotland at international level.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but it appears Arsenal are closing in on a double swoop worth around £23m for two exciting young talents.