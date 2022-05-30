Arsenal pressing strongly to sign Aaron Hickey

Arsenal are pressing strongly to sign Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey this summer, Gazzetta dello Sport (today’s edition, page 17) reports.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Scotland international in recent weeks, and it now appears they are edging closer to landing his signature.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Hickey is very close to a farewell with Arsenal ‘pressing strongly’ to sign him with an offer of €25 million (£21 million).

Bologna are already on the search for a replacement, but that is unlikely to hamper his departure.

Our view:

Arsenal currently have Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares as the left-back options. The former is the undisputed first-choice, but has failed to stay unscathed.

He has suffered multiple injuries over the past three seasons. Tavares as a deputy has been far from convincing. The Portuguese has looked out of depth defensively.

In Hickey, the Gunners would be getting a strong competitor for Tierney. The 19-year-old is an attacking full-back, who is also effective with his defensive contributions.

He chipped in with five goals and one assist from 36 Serie A games last term. With his ambidextrous ability, the Scot also featured in the right-back/right wing-back role.

This should boost his chances of regular minutes in his debut season, considering the Gunners have also had troubles in the right-back spot with Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Tomiyasu became a firm favourite among Gunners fans in his maiden campaign for his ability to win regular duels. However, he was largely injured after the turn of the year.

Cedric Soares fared decently in his absence, but it is quite fair to say that the Portuguese does not possess the defensive resolve that has been offered by Tomiyasu on the field.

The Gunners will be hoping to finalise an agreement as soon as possible to avoid a potential bidding battle. Napoli have also been credited with an interest in the teenager.