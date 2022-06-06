Chelsea have strong interest in signing Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea have a strong interest in signing Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (today’s edition, page 17) claims.

Dembele’s deal with Barcelona expires at the end of the month. He could be leaning towards a fresh challenge, having not been convinced by the contract proposal on the table.

Paris Saint-Germain were leading contenders to sign him at the beginning of the year, but they no longer appear interested with the impending departure of sporting director Leonardo.

This has left Chelsea as the front-runners to sign the World Cup winner. Thomas Tuchel’s side have a ‘strong interest’ in Dembele. It now appears a direct tussle between them and Barcelona.

Our view:

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season, but it was still an average campaign by their standards, considering they were fancied to challenge for the title.

Ahead of next season, Tuchel is reportedly eyeing two new forwards. A reunion with Dembele could be an enticing prospect, having previously managed him at Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele’s excellent progress at the Bundesliga outfit earned him his move to Camp Nou. His career at Barcelona has not gone as planned amid injuries, but he is still highly rated.

Last season, the Frenchman was out until late November after a serious knee injury, but still impressed for the La Liga outfit with one goal and 13 assists from just 21 league appearances.

With his availability on a free transfer, Chelsea now appear the leading contenders to sign him. He could prove an excellent acquisition for the Blues so long as he can stay unscathed.

His fitness record is a prime area of concern more than his ability on the field. It could still be a risk worth taking for Chelsea as he was injury free during the second half of last season.