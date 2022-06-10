Arsenal agree deal to sign Marquinhos on 5-year contract

Arsenal have signed a deal worth £3m to sign Marquinhos with the highly-rated Sao Paulo attacker penning a five-year contract at the Emirates, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer further strengthening his squad after securing Arsenal’s return to the Europa League with a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

Attacking reinforcements are high on the agenda as Alexandre Lacazette has re-joined Lyon on a free transfer while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was allowed to join Barcelona in January without a replacement coming in.

Nicolas Pepe is also tipped to leave north London after falling out of favour while the long-term future of Eddie Nketiah is yet to be fully resolved, so Arsenal are going to need to bring in some fresh attackers this summer.

While an established name such as Gabriel Jesus has been touted as Arteta’s prime focus, the Gunners boss is also still looking to bring in young talent and Marquinhos emerged as a serious target last month.

Goal were one of several media outlets who reported in May that the 19-year-old was in London to undergo his medical after a £3m [€3.5m] deal had been agreed with Sao Paulo for his signature.

The proposed move was held up after it emerged Marquinhos had already agreed to join Wolves before Arsenal made their interest official, however, the Standard says fears over a potential legal battle have now cooled.

It appears Arsenal have now been given the go-ahead to complete the move as Fabrizio Romano claims today that the deal has finally been signed between the two clubs and that ‘everything is completed’.

The Italian journalist says Marquinhos has agreed a five-year contract at the Emirates and will be announced as an Arsenal signing soon, so he looks set to become Arteta’s first new arrival of the summer window.

Romano tweeted:

Deal finally signed between Arsenal and São Paulo for Brazilian winger Marquinhos. Everything completed on a permanent deal, €3.5m fee. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC Contract agreed until June 2027 for Marquinhos, born in 2003 and now set to be announced as new #AFC player.

The young South American attacker will be an exciting long-term addition to Arteta’s squad as he’s developed into one of the most highly-rated young players in Brazilian football since coming through the ranks at Sao Paulo.

A Brazilian U17 international, Marquinhos is comfortable playing on either wing but his preferred role is on the right where he can cut in on his favoured left foot.

Once the move is announced, Marquinhos is expected to be given a chance to impress during pre-season before a decision is made over whether he’ll go out on loan or stay in the first team squad, but he’s being bought at one for the future.