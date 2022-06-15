Arsenal and Tottenham eye move for Raphinha

Arsenal and Tottenham are both showing a keen interest in signing Raphinha with Leeds United prepared to cash-in on the attacker this summer, according to The Athletic.

Raphinha has developed into one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the Premier League since joining Leeds from Rennes in 2020, and he provided 11 goals and 5 assists to help the club avoid relegation last season.

There were reports earlier in the year that the Brazilian international could sign a new deal at Elland Road, however, The Athletic says Leeds now accept the player won’t be penning an extension as he wants to be playing in Europe.

It means the Whites are now ready to sell if their valuation is met with reports suggesting Leeds are demanding around £55m for Raphinha’s signature – which is unlikely to put-off potential buyers.

The situation has alerted clubs in the upper echelons of the Premier League and The Athletic claims that Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea have all expressed their interest in signing Raphinha this summer.

According to the outlet, Chelsea are focussing their efforts on signing Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer from Barcelona, leaving Arsenal and Tottenham to battle-it-out for Raphinha’s signature.

North London calling?

The Gunners are looking to bolster their attacking options after seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leave over the past six months while Nicolas Pepe is also being tipped to depart after falling out of favour.

Mikel Arteta knows he needs to add more depth to his squad if Arsenal are to cope with the extra fixtures following their return to Europe next season, and it appears the Spaniard is eyeing a move for Raphinha.

However, Arsenal will face competition from their north London rivals as Tottenham are also reportedly keen on the South American attacker. Antonio Conte is hoping to build a side that can compete for trophies next season and Raphinha is on his radar.

Barcelona have also been strongly linked with the Brazilian in recent months but The Athletic says there are growing concerns over whether they can fund a big-money deal due to their precarious financial position. Barca have debts of more than £1 billion and have strict controls in place on their recruitment this summer.

That means Arsenal and Tottenham appear to be the most viable buyers for Raphinha and the 25-year-old would be an excellent signing if either of the London giants were able to get a deal agreed.