Liverpool agree £4m deal to sign Calvin Ramsey

Calvin Ramsey will travel to Merseyside to undergo a medical after Liverpool agreed a £6.5m deal with Aberdeen for the highly-rated defender, according to Sky Sports News.

Ramsey is a product of the Aberdeen youth system and came through the ranks before breaking into the first team set-up in 2021. The teenager has forged a reputation as one of the most exciting young full-backs in British football having played 39 appearances for the Dons.

The 18-year-old’s huge potential has caught the eye of top clubs throughout Europe but Ramsey has opted to join Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp made it clear he wanted to take him to Anfield.

The Premier League giants have been locked in negotiations with Aberdeen for some time and the Scottish outfit were initially demanding £5m up front with a further £5m in add-ons for the players signature, as per Sky Sports.

However, a deal has finally been agreed with Sky Sports claiming that Liverpool will pay an initial £4m up front with another £2.5m coming in add-ons, meaning the entire deal could reach £6.5m.

The news outlet says Ramsey will now travel to Merseyside to undergo his medical and finalise his move to the FA and Carabao Cup holders.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that personal terms over a five-year contract with Liverpool have already been agreed, so all that remains is for the right-back to complete his medical tests.

Klopp and his scouting team have been keeping a close eye on Ramsey’s progress north of the border throughout the past 12 months and it looks like he’s finally going to get his man.

Ramsey is known for his attacking instincts down the right flank and he’s a player who loves to get crosses in the box, so he’ll be the perfect understudy for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool next season.

The Scottish U21 international is set to become Klopp’s third major signing of the summer. Liverpool have already signed Fabio Carvalho from Fulham while striker Darwin Nunez completed a big-money move from Benfica last week.