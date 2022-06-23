Arsenal to launch another bid for Leeds United star Raphinha

Arsenal are now ready to launch another bid for Leeds United winger Raphinha, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has reported that the Gunners have been in direct talks with Leeds over the sale of the 25-year-old. That said, their first bid was turned down by the Yorkshire-based outfit. But, Mikel Arteta is eyeing the player’s signature and Arsenal are likely to come back with an improved bid.

Raphinha looks set for the first big-money move of his career. The Brazilian was bought from Rennes for £17 million in October 2020. Since then, the versatile winger has netted 14 times. He broke through last season as he fired 11 goals despite his side battling relegation.

According to Romano, Barcelona already have an agreement with the player on personal terms but are reluctant to match Leeds’ £65 million asking price. The Blaugrana are unwilling to move higher than £40 million for Raphinha. Tottenham have communicated to Leeds that they intend to make a bid. Chelsea on the other hand, are attentive to the situation.

Leeds are open to parting ways with Raphinha but for no less than £65 million, so not only are Arsenal facing stiff competition but they’ll have to be prepared to spend big money to land the South American.

Arsenal need to act fast…

The Gunners are already in pole position to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. They are now eyeing his countryman to support him from the flanks in a new-look attack next season.

Arsenal need to act fast. Barcelona, in its current financial state, cannot afford Leeds’ demands and need to sell before they buy. The player is likely to prefer Tottenham in the event they do make a bid. Spurs’ UEFA Champions League status for next season makes them a strong contender to secure the player’s signature. Arsenal can only offer Europa League football, which puts them at a disadvantage.

Last season, we saw glimpses of the project that has been shaping up at the Emirates stadium under Mikel Arteta. Following a horrible start to the campaign, Arsenal bounced back well and nearly secured a UCL spot for next term. It will be difficult for them to convince Raphinha to join and play in the Europa League, but it’s not impossible.

In order to win the race, Arteta’s side must act quickly before their rivals formalise their interest. The Gunners have already acquired Fabio Vieira from FC Porto. The addition of Raphinha could shape Arteta’s project, nicely.