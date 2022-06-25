Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Raphinha

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Raphinha and will submit an improved off for the Leeds United winger soon as they look to wrap-up a sensational double swoop, according to The Sun.

Mikel Arteta is revamping his attack this summer and having already secured the signings of winger Marquinhos and attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira, news broke on Friday night that Arsenal have also agreed a £45m deal with Man City for Gabriel Jesus.

However, it doesn’t look like the spending is going to stop there as The Sun claims that Arsenal are stepping-up their pursuit of Raphinha as they look to fend of rivals interest in the South American attacker.

As per the newspaper, Arsenal are now in advanced negotiations to sign Raphinha and will submit an improved offer soon. The Gunners know they need to act fast with Chelsea and Tottenham among the clubs also keeping a close eye on the situation.

The Metro also claims that Arsenal are set to table a fresh offer for Raphinha after seeing their opening £40m bid rejected as it fell well short of Leeds’ £65m asking price.

It remains to be seen what Arsenal’s new offer will be but they must have received positive signs from the player that he’s willing to move to the Emirates Stadium if the Gunners are pushing so hard to get a deal done.

Double swoop

Raphinha has reportedly been holding out for a move to Barcelona but it appears unlikely the Catalans can afford a deal given their financial situation, so the Brazilian may now be ready to remain in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old would be something of a coup for Arsenal if they could win the race for his signature, particularly given the lack of Champions League football on offer this coming season.

Raphinha has been a key player for Leeds since joining from Rennes two years ago and his 11 goals was vital in their bid to avoid relegation last season. But with just two years left on his deal, the attacker has made it clear he wants a new challenge and it appears Arsenal are leading the race to secure his signature.

If the Gunners end up paying Leeds’ £65m asking price, together with the £45m outlay on Jesus, it means Arsenal would have splashed out £110m on two Brazilian attackers in what would be a sensational double swoop.