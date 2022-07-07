Chelsea working on deal for Man City’s Nathan Ake

Chelsea are working on a double deal with Manchester City as they aim to sign Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake, journalist Dean Jones claims.

The Blues have been in constant negotiations with the English champions, and they are currently on the cusp of landing Sterling in a deal worth £45 million plus add-ons.

Aside from Sterling, Chelsea are also looking to re-sign Ake from City. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones has said that Ake could possibly join the Blues at a later date.

He said: “Nathan Ake is a deal they’ve been working on alongside Raheem Sterling. I think in a dream world they try and get Ake and Sterling at the same time and announce this big double signing from Manchester City, although the way it’s panning out at the moment Ake is moving a bit too slowly for that to happen.”

Our view:

Chelsea have yet to make a summer signing, but they are widely expected to confirm the purchase of Sterling. He is likely to travel on their pre-season tour of the United States.

The west London giants would ideally want Ake in the squad as well, but a move does not appear straightforward as City could demand around £50m for his services.

On top of this, the Premier League holders would want to land a replacement first. This is likely to delay the Blues’ pursuit of their former graduate. They may have to wait for a while.



Ake has largely played as a central defender under manager Pep Guardiola, but Chelsea may also view him as a left wing-back, particularly with Marcos Alonso wanting to move on this summer.

The Netherlands international is comfortable playing in both positions, and should not find it hard to settle at the club, having first joined them as a 15-year-old from Feyenoord in 2010.