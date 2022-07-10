Man Utd confident of signing Christian Eriksen

Manchester United are confident of landing Christian Eriksen on a free transfer despite a delay in finalising personal terms, Manchester Evening News report.

The Denmark international verbally agreed to join United last week, but negotiations are still ongoing behind the scenes over the terms of his contract.

Once that is done, United will proceed with his medical tests, but it is unclear whether he would be available for the Melbourne leg of their pre-season tour.

Meanwhile, Brentford boss Thomas Tuchel recently said that he is still ‘optimistic‘ of Eriksen rejoining the club, but United have no concerns whatsoever.

Our view:

Eriksen has made a terrific return to competitive football since his cardiac arrest last summer. He was brilliant for Brentford on a short-term deal this year.

There were initially doubts whether the 30-year-old would make an impression, but proved many wrong with one goal and four assists from 11 appearances.

He has been long on the radar of United, and they are now on the cusp of signing him on a free transfer. He could be a solid performer under the new manager.

Erik ten Hag is said to have been impressed by Eriksen’s progress since his England return, and his arrival could help United maximise their transfer budget.

The Dutch tactician is eyeing at least six signings during the transfer window, and there could be a few marquee additions before the transfer deadline on September 1.

Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez and Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong are among the priorities, but negotiations are still ongoing with their respective clubs over the final fee.

Meanwhile, Eriksen may have a lengthier medical after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator last summer, but there are no concerns expected.

Aside from Eriksen, United seem close to signing goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer. The 27-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.