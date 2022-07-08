Man Utd confident of Lisandro Martinez transfer

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Lisandro Martinez and are confident of signing the Ajax defender following their latest offer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are keen on landing a new central defender this summer, and they appear to be inching closer to signing Martinez from the Dutch champions.

As per TalkSPORT, Manchester United have made an improved offer of £42 million including add-ons for Martinez, and they are confident that Ajax will be convinced to sell.

The Eredivisie outfit are scheduled to hold a meeting over the proposal today. United seem to be eyeing a quick deal such that Martinez can report for pre-season.

Not only that, but the Daily Record claims that Man Utd have agreed personal terms with Martinez so should Ajax accept their latest offer, a deal should be wrapped-up relatively quickly.

Our view:

Arsenal were initially favourites to sign Martinez, but United have jumped ahead of the race with a better proposal. Their latest offer meets Ajax’s asking price.

The Dutch club are yet to respond to the offer, but it is likely that they will give the go-ahead for the transfer with Martinez keen on a reunion with Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag managed the Argentine at Ajax for the past three seasons. The 52-year-old tactician played a key role in his development into an elite central defender.

It could be a matter of time before the deal is finalised. Martinez’s arrival can be considered as a big coup for United due to his excellent defensive attributes.

He is superb with his distribution, tackling and interceptions. He has also excelled when it comes to clearing his lines and tends to win the majority of his aerial duels.

Martinez could be a solid partner for Raphael Varane at the heart of the defence, suppose Ten Hag decides to drop Harry Maguire to the bench for the new campaign.

Otherwise, there is a possibility that Martinez could feature as a holding midfielder. He has the traits to suit the demands of the Premier League as well as Ten Hag’s set-up.