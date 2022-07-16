Arsenal very confident about signing Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal are very confident of signing Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, according to Foot Mercato.

The Gunners are looking for a new left-back to compete with Kieran Tierney this summer following a below-par debut campaign from Nuno Tavares.

A number of names have been linked recently including Alejandro Grimaldo, but Zinchenko now appears the top left-back target for Mikel Arteta with widespread reports claiming Arsenal are in talks with Man City.

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal are ‘very confident’ of landing his services, and will accelerate negotiations in the coming hours to finalise a transfer agreement.

The Telegraph are also reporting that Arsenal are pushing to get a deal agreed for Zinchenko with the final fee expected to be worth at least £30m.

The Gunners have already done business with City this summer with the purchase of Gabriel Jesus. Talks are now advancing ‘very positively’ over Zinchenko.

Our view:

Arsenal currently have Tierney and Tavares as the left-back options, but the former has had a concerning injury record since joining the club.

Meanwhile, Tavares was far from impressive as his deputy. The Portuguese was good going forward, but looked vulnerable in the defensive scheme of things.

Hence, it is unsurprising that the Gunners are eyeing a new left-back. There are suggestions that Tavares could be loaned out for the season if a signing is made.

A number of left-backs have been linked with Arsenal this summer, but Zinchenko could be an ideal fit, given his vast Premier League experience with City.

Of course, he will come at a premium price of around £30m, but his signing would be worthwhile, considering he can also contribute in midfield.

Zinchenko has largely played as a central or attacking midfielder for Ukraine, and he has been able to make several key goal contributions over the years.

Arsenal are also looking for a creative player in the centre of the park, and Zinchenko is a player that could provide them with a solution for two positions.

Personal terms should not be a concern for the Gunners, given manager Mikel Arteta holds a close relationship with Zinchenko from his time as City’s assistant.

Should Zinchenko join Arsenal, he’ll become Arteta’s fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Matt Turner, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus.