Arsenal back in talks to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus

Arsenal have renewed negotiations with Juventus over a potential deal for Arthur Melo this summer, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

Mikel Arteta has been busy revamping his squad over the past few weeks with Matt Turner, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus all arriving. A deal to sign left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is also reportedly close to completion.

However, Arteta is seemingly still in the market for another midfielder as he looks to bring in competition for the likes of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny ahead of the new season.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Youri Tielemans and Lucas Paqueta in recent weeks but it looks like the North Londoners have now reignited their interest in long-term target Arthur.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Arsenal are back in negotiations with Juventus over a potential deal to sign the South American midfielder this summer.

The Gunners tried to sign Arthur on loan during the January window but the two clubs couldn’t agree a deal. It appears Arsenal are now trying again to see if a move can be done this time around.

The Italian outlet says the next few days will be important as Arthur may be left in Turin to secure a move away from Juventus instead of flying out for their pre-season tour of the US on Thursday.

None of the parties involved want a protracted transfer saga so we could see Arthur on the move this week if Arsenal are able to make progress during negotiations with the Serie A giants.

The 25-year-old joined Juventus in a big-money deal from Barcelona in 2020 but he’s endured a disappointing two-year spell in Italy with a series of niggling injuries hampering his development.

Arthur has struggled to showcase his best form on a consistent basis and has failed to hold down a regular starting spot having made just 24 Serie A starts over the past two seasons.

The Brazilian international could now be offered a fresh start here in the Premier League but we’ll have to wait and see whether Arsenal are able to strike a deal with Juventus or be forced to move on to other targets.