Arsenal are Youri Tielemans’ priority – Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal continue to remain the priority for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano claims.

The Gunners have been fancied to sign the Belgium international on numerous occasions this summer, but they have yet to make an approach for him.

Romano has now revealed that Arsenal are still Tieleman’s priority, but it is up to the Gunners to make an offer. He’s been waiting for them since April.

He told Que Golazo Podcast: “Arsenal is his priority. I would say it’s a clear choice because the player would love to move, he would love to join Arsenal, but it’s up to Arsenal to submit a proposal & go strong for him. He’s waiting for Arsenal since April.”

Our view:

Tielemans has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent midfielders, and he would be a quality acquisition for Arsenal this summer.

The Belgian can operate in different midfield positions, but most importantly, he has the creative presence from the centre of the park which the Gunners have lacked.

Hence, it seems a no-brainer to sign him, but Arsenal seem prepared to play the long game. The Foxes have set a price tag of £30m which the Gunners seem reluctant to meet.

Personal terms have already been agreed with the 25-year-old, but Mikel Arteta’s side may probably wait longer knowing that the Foxes may have no option but to sell Tielemans.

The midfielder has entered the final year of his contract with the Midlands outfit, and he has no plans of extending his stay if the Foxes don’t sell him this summer.

As things stand, Manchester United are the only other club interested in the Belgian, but they may only enter the race for him if their move for Frenkie de Jong fall through.

Arsenal may look to offload multiple players over the coming weeks before pursuing a couple of late signings.