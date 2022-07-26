Timo Werner could really leave Chelsea – Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea forward Timo Werner could realistically leave the club this summer, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Germany international joined the west London giants from RB Leipzig two years ago, but he has yet to live up to the high expectations.

Werner has made several goal contributions for the Blues, but he has also been guilty of missing numerous clear-cut scoring chances.

Ahead of next season, he may not have assurances of regular game time, and Romano cites that he could ‘really leave’ Chelsea this summer.

Meanwhile, a separate update from Gianluca di Marzio suggests that Juventus could move for Werner if they can’t re-sign Alvaro Morata.

Our view:

Mason Mount and Kai Havertz have been regular starters under manager Thomas Tuchel over the past 18 months, and it could remain the same next season.

In the recent campaign, Werner was regularly fighting for the third attacking spot in the line-up, but that is now expected to be occupied by new signing Raheem Sterling.

Hence, the 26-year-old could be a regular on the bench next term, and could be competing for minutes alongside Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi among others.

It is unsurprising that he is considering a summer exit ahead of the World Cup. Werner is assured of his place with Germany, but may want to keep himself in the best form and shape.

It is unlikely that Chelsea will recoup the £47.7 million paid for his services two years ago, and they may need to cut their losses on him to sanction his permanent exit this summer.

If Juventus enter the pursuit, they will most probably propose a season-long loan with a buy option.

Chelsea could accept such a proposal if the Bianconeri are willing to pay his entire wages. Werner is presently one of the club’s top earners with wages of around £272,000-per-week.