Chelsea working on signing Fofana and Dumfries

Chelsea are working on deals to sign Wesley Fofana and Denzel Dumfries from Leicester City and Inter Milan respectively, David Ornstein reports.

The Blues have made just two signings in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly during the ongoing transfer window and the hierarchy could be busy over the coming weeks.

According to Ornstein, Chelsea are working on deals for Fofana and Dumfries. Fofana is valued between £80-85m million by the Foxes, but the Blues are hopeful of lowering the price by offering players.

Meanwhile, Dumfries seems likely to head for the exit door after a superb debut season with the Nerazzurri. The San Siro outfit are prepared to cash in on his services as they need to balance their books.

Our view:

Chelsea have plans of signing three top central defenders this summer, but they have so far landed just one in Koulibaly. After recently missing out on Jules Kounde, Fofana seems the top transfer target.

The Frenchman has spent the past two seasons with the Foxes where he has established himself as one of the league’s best central defenders. He is strong with his tackling, interceptions as well as clearances.

The 21-year-old is also very good in the air and can distribute efficiently. Hence, he has immense potential in him, and there are no surprises that the Blues are pushing to secure his services this month.

Leicester are known to demand significant fees for their leading players. It is likely that they will turn down a swap proposal. Chelsea may need to make a huge outlay on Fofana which seems worthwhile.

Meanwhile, Dumfries would be another solid addition for the right wing-back spot. The Netherlands international made 12 goal contributions from the role for the Nerazzurri last season.

His arrival could mean that Chelsea may not sign a third centre-back. Reece James can play on the right side of the back three. The England star could do so regularly in the upcoming campaign.

Dumfries is currently valued at £34 million by Inter. Chelsea could look to bargain on the fee, considering the Nerazzurri need to recoup funds of around £50.5m before the transfer window closes.