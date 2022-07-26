Chelsea revive interest in signing Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea have revived their interest in signing Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Blues were linked with the Netherlands international earlier this summer, and there was talk of him joining them in a possible swap deal for Romelu Lukaku.

However, the Nerazzurri ended up signing Lukaku on a straight loan deal. Gazzetta claim that Chelsea are now back in the hunt to sign the highly-rated right wing-back.

The west London giants yesterday sounded out their interest to the Serie A outfit, but they are not keen on paying the reported €40 million (£34m) asking price.

Instead, they are expected to propose a lesser fee this week. It remains to be seen whether Inter consider it.

Our view:

Chelsea should have a good working relationship with Inter, having signed Lukaku in a club-record transfer last summer before loaning him back to the Milan giants.

However, that may not help them in the pursuit of Dumfries, considering the Nerazzurri are only looking to sell him due to their tight financial problems at the moment.

Hence, the onus is on Chelsea to make a proposal closer to the asking price. It won’t be straightforward for them with Manchester United also interested in Dumfries.

United’s bid, however, is highly dependent on Aaron Wan-Bissaka being sold. The Blues may need to move fast in negotiations with Inter before United make an approach.

Dumfries has solely played as a right wing-back for club and country over the past year. He was excellent in his debut season for Inter last term with five goals and seven assists from 45 games.

Reece James is currently an undisputed starter for Chelsea in the wing-back role, but manager Thomas Tuchel could consider playing him as a centre-back if Dumfries makes the switch.

Chelsea have been left frustrated in their bid to sign three top centre-backs. They have landed just one in Kalidou Koulibaly. James can easily operate on the right side of the back three.