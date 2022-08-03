Arsenal expected to submit Youri Tielemans offer soon

Arsenal are set to table a formal offer for Youri Tielemans and a deal for the £30m-rated Leicester City midfielder is ‘very possible’ this summer, according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

Mikel Arteta has been busy in the transfer market this summer after securing Arsenal’s return to the Europa League. The Gunners boss has already signed goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Fabio Vieira, winger Marquinhos, striker Gabriel Jesus and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

However, Arsenal still need to further strengthen their squad before the end of the month and central midfield is an area of concern as they need competition for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

Tielemans has been strongly touted as Arteta’s prime target in the media in recent weeks but as yet no official offer has been put forward to Leicester City.

However, that is expected to change as CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Arsenal are set to formalise their interest in Tielemans ‘soon’ and a move to the Emirates Stadium is still ‘very possible’.

Jacobs says the Foxes are prepared to sell if £30m is put on the table and the 25-year-old is keen to have his future resolved quickly – although Arsenal could face competition as Man Utd are also eyeing the midfielder.

Wants Arsenal

The good news is Jacobs claimed last month that Tielemans is ‘sold’ on a move to Arsenal and has already agreed personal terms with the North London giants, so he’s just waiting for the two clubs to agree a fee.

The Gunners are seemingly trying to offload some unwanted players before focussing on any new incomings. Bernd Leno joined Fulham on Tuesday while Lucas Torreira, Folarin Balogun and Pablo Mari are also reportedly close to securing moves this summer.

Therefore, we could see Arsenal stepping-up their interest in Tielemans over the coming days and the Belgian international would be a terrific addition to Arteta’s squad if a deal could be agreed.

He has been a key player since joining Leicester from Monaco in 2019 but with just one year left on his contract, he’s made it clear he wants a new challenge and won’t be signing an extension.

Leicester are ready to cash-in rather than lose the player for nothing in 12 months time and it looks like Arsenal are set to take advantage of the situation by trying to sign Tielemans for a cut-price fee.