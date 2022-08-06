Man Utd identify Cody Gakpo as Antony alternative

Manchester United have identified PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo as an alternative to Antony this summer, according to The Mirror.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements. Ajax’s Antony has been a top target for them, but a deal seems unlikely due to the hefty £80m plus fee.

Hence, they are bound to pursue an alternative transfer target, and The Mirror claim that they are interested in signing Gakpo, who could be available for around £40m.

United manager Erik ten Hag has added the 23-year-old to his wanted list, but PSV will only listen to offers for the player once their Champions League fate is decided.

PSV are currently tied 1-1 with Monaco after the away leg of the third qualifying round. If they were to progress, they would face Union Saint-Gilloise or Rangers in the play-offs.

Our view:

Gakpo was in terrific form for PSV last season, making 36 goal contributions from just 46 outings.

He tends to prefer playing from the left wing, but can also feature in several other positions. He can operate from the opposite flank, number 10 role or as the main striker.

His versatility will have caught the eye of Ten Hag. There is a big difference in the quality of the Eredivisie and Premier League, but Gakpo certainly has the potential to adapt.

His dribbling ability and quick feet on the ball are among his main strengths. He seems a better fit than Antony, who is a specialist right-winger, and has barely played elsewhere.

Instead of spending £80m on Antony, United can secure Gakpo’s services for half the price. The funds saved could be utilised in their bid to pursue targets for other key positions.

A new midfielder and right-back are among priorities for the Red Devils aside from a winger. They could also be tempted to land a new centre-forward if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.

United may need to wait until the final week of August to sign Gakpo if PSV make the Champions League play-offs.