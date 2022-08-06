Everton vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park

Chelsea kick off their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a tough trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton this evening.

Thomas Tuchel has handed Kalidou Koulibaly his competitive debut following his move from Napoli this summer. He lines-up alongside Thiago Silva at the back while Cesar Azpilicueta also starts having recently signed a new two-year contract with Chelsea.

Edouard Mendy starts between the sticks while Reece James lines-up on the right flank for the Londoners. Ben Chilwell gets the nod on the opposite flank so Marc Cucurella has to settle for a place on the bench having only completed his move to Chelsea on Friday.

N’Golo Kante starts in midfield for the Blues alongside Jorginho so Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Connor Gallagher have to make do with places on the bench this evening.

Raheem Sterling makes his debut for Chelsea following his move from Manchester City this summer. Kai Havertz and Mason Mount support the England international in attack, so Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are only named on the bench.

As for Everton, Jordan Pickford starts in goal while James Tarkowski makes his competitive debut following his move from Burnley. Vitaliy Mykolenko gets a start while Terry Mina also lines-up in defence along with Ben Godfrey. Alex Iwobi is also given a chance to impress by Frank Lampard.

Dwight McNeil makes his competitive bow for Everton and he supports Demarai Gray in attack for the hosts. Dele Alli, Allan and Michael Keane are named among the substitutes for the Merseysiders.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford, Patterson, Mina, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gordon, McNeil, Gray

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Allan, Dele, Gbamin, Vinagre, Warrington, Mills

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Subs: Kepa, Cucurella, Chalobah, Gallagher, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja