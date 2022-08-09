Man Utd register interest in PSV star Cody Gakpo



Manchester United have turned their attention to signing Arsenal target and PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, according to ESPN.

The Netherlands international had a superb 2021/22 campaign with PSV, registering 21 goals and 15 assists from 46 appearances across all competitions.

He has carried over the momentum this term with three goals and two assists from three outings, but could be on the move soon with interest from United.

As per ESPN, United have turned their focus to landing Gakpo after the recent blow in signing Benjamin Sesko, who has agreed to join RB Leipzig next season.

The outlet add that contact has been made with his agent, and Gakpo has given the green light to join United. PSV will demand around £35 million for his services.

Our view:

Gakpo has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs in the past. Most recently, he was linked with Arsenal but the Gunners are yet to make an approach.

United have now jumped ahead of the pursuit with formal interest registered with his agent, and they are now likely to press ahead with an official bid for the player.

PSV are prepared to sell him for the right price, but judging by recent reports, they could delay Gakpo’s departure until their Champions League fate is known.

Regardless of this, Gakpo would be a solid addition for United. He is predominantly a left-winger by trade, but is also capable of leading the line when required.

Ideally, manager Erik ten Hag may have plans of playing him in his preferred role, and we could see Marcus Rashford operating as a striker more often this term.

Gakpo will face a difficult challenge with the switch to the Premier League. Hakim Ziyech is a fine example of a player that has struggled with the move away from Dutch football.

Still, with a relatively reasonable asking price, he could be a superb acquisition if he can quickly adapt. He has the credentials that would suit the tactical system under Ten Hag.

He is gifted with pace on the counter-attack, and has also excelled with his dribbling and ability to make key passes on top of his impressive finishing skills in front of goal.