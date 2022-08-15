Man Utd in talks with Mauro Icardi representatives

Manchester United are in talks with Maurco Icardi’s representatives as they eye a late move to sign the Paris Saint-Germain striker this month, according to reports via the Daily Mail.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to strengthen his squad after enduring a nightmare start to his tenure at Old Trafford. Man Utd lost 2-1 at home to Brighton on the opening weekend before being thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday leaving them bottom of the table.

A new striker is reportedly among ten Hag’s priorities as Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to leave the club this summer while Anthony Martial is currently on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Icardi has emerged as a potential target and the Daily Mail are citing a report from Get French Football News that claims Man Utd have opened talks with the players representatives via intermediary agents.

The 29-year-old has been informed by PSG boss Christophe Galtier that he’s free to find a new club after being left out of their squad for the opening two games this season, and it looks like United are eyeing a late swoop to sign the Argentinean international.

Cut price deal?

No formal talks have taken place between the two clubs yet but the report suggests that Icardi is keen to play in the Premier League and wants to secure a move to Manchester United this summer.

The South American hitman is valued at just under £20m by Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen what PSG will demand. United may hope to secure a cut-price deal given the Ligue 1 giants’ desire to offload the player.

Icardi made his name with Sampdoria and Inter Milan in Italy before joining PSG in 2020. He enjoyed a solid start to life in France but quickly fell out-of-favour and made just 10 Ligue 1 starts last season – scoring 4 goals.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but Icardi could be a decent short-term solution for Manchester United if they decide to pursue a deal.

He’s a hugely talented player who’s scored 173 goals in 344 games throughout his career, so he would certainly add a much-needed goal threat to ten Hag’s squad if he ends up at Old Trafford.