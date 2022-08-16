Chelsea’s ‘strong interest’ could convince Aubameyang

Chelsea could persuade Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join them with a guaranteed starting spot, according to Mundo Deportivo (page 3).

The Blues are determined to sign a new striker this summer following the departures of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku (on loan).

Manager Thomas Tuchel has identified him as the top target, and Mundo Deportivo claim that the striker could be convinced to join Chelsea.

Aubameyang plans are to stay with Barcelona, but Chelsea are optimistic that they have the upper hand with the assurance of regular starts.

The former Arsenal striker is currently the back-up option at Barcelona to Robert Lewandowski while he would be a guaranteed starter at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo claim that the Blues are prepared to hand a ‘great contract’ and their ‘strong interest’ could lure the 33-year-old.

Our view:

Aubameyang has vast Premier League experience with Arsenal. He managed an impressive 68 goals and 16 assists from 128 league outings for the Gunners.

His time with the north London club ended on a sour note after disciplinary concerns, but he has found his feet with the move to the Catalan giants last winter.

Aubameyang netted just seven goals for Arsenal during the first half of last season, but nearly doubled the tally (13) for Barcelona in the back end of the campaign.

He would be a solid acquisition for Chelsea despite his age. The Blues need a genuine scoring striker in their ranks as Kai Havertz has not lived up to the expectations.

The German missed a clear-cut chance against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday, and it proved very costly in the end as Spurs netted a last-gasp equaliser (2-2 draw).

The Gabon star won’t come for cheap with Barcelona valuing him at £25 million, but the Blues should aim to drive down the price with Marcos Alonso on the Spanish club’s radar.