Man Utd in final negotiations to sign Sergino Dest

Manchester United have entered the final stage of negotiations with Barcelona to sign Sergino Dest, according to Sport.

The Red Devils are looking to reinforce multiple positions before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Yesterday, United were linked with an approach for Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier as they aim to bolster the right-back department.

It is now claimed by Sport that United have entered ‘final negotiations’ with Barcelona for Dest, who could be prised away for around £17 million.

However, the Red Devils may need to be fast in securing an agreement, considering there is another unnamed club that is also interested in Dest.

Our view:

United started with Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the regular right-back last season, but he was displaced by Diogo Dalot at the beginning of 2022.

Dalot is now clearly the first-choice right-back under new manager Erik ten Hag, but the Portuguese has not made much of an impact in the final third.

Both Wan-Bissaka and Dalot failed to make a goal contribution last term. Dalot is better going forward, but Ten Hag will surely want an upgrade in the role.

Dest would provide exactly that. At 21 years of age, the United States international remains one of the most exciting prospects and could be a bargain signing.

The young full-back was handed his debut at Ajax under Ten Hag. He registered two goals and six assists from 38 outings in 2019/2020 before leaving for Barcelona.

His time at Camp Nou has been frustrating. He has played in multiple positions including right-back, left-back, right wing-back as well as on the right side of attack.

We believe that Dest would fare best with a consistent run at right-back. Ten Hag knows him well from their time together at Ajax. Dest now appears open to a reunion.

It is probably the best choice for his career. He was recently left out of the matchday squad against Rayo Vallecano by manager Xavi Hernandez which is a clear indication that he is out-of-favour.