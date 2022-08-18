Aston Villa showing interest in Arsenal’s Rob Holding

Premier League side Aston Villa are interested in signing Arsenal center-back Rob Holding this summer, according to Estadio Deportivo

Mikel Arteta is hoping to bring in at least one more signing before the end of the month, and Arsenal might get an opportunity to raise further funds in the transfer window, with Steven Gerrard’s side looking at options to replace Diego Carlos.

In Villa’s 2-1 victory against Frank Lampard’s Everton last weekend, the Spaniard ruptured his Achilles tendon, which will keep him out for the majority of the current campaign.

After spending big on Carlos, it will only be natural for Villa to look for a cheaper alternative who can cover for him this season. And that might be the reason Villa are reportedly interested in Holding.

The Arsenal man was Arteta’s third-choice center-back last season but after William Saliba’s arrival, he has fallen further down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

The Englishman has failed to establish himself as a regular starter in North London since he moved to the Premier League from Championship side Bolton in 2016 for £2 million. The defender will turn 27 next month, and you can’t blame him for wanting to play more matches during his peak years.

Raise funds

A sale might force Arsenal’s hands to sign another central defender, despite having the likes of Ben White, Gabriel, and William Saliba on their books.

The club already teased with Lisandro Martinez, who would have been a more-than-able backup at the center of defense. Arsenal have also thrown admiring glances at Villareal’s Pau Torres, but it is still to be seen whether they make a move for him if Holding departs.

Another viable option, if the London side don’t want to spend the money on a defender, would be to promote Brooke Norton-Cuffy. The Hale End product impressed out on loan at Lincoln City last season and can provide back-up to Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric at right-back. With the former adept in playing at the center of the defense if needed.

After signing Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arsenal’s sole aim was to move out fringe players, before making a move for other summer targets.

Bernd Leno, Nuno Tavares, Pablo Mari, Lucas Torreira, and Folarin Balogun have all departed either on a temporary basis or permanently.

If Arsenal could raise more funds with the sale of Holding to Villa, Arteta may then be given the go-ahead to bring in a winger and/or midfielder before the window shuts.