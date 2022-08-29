Man Utd linked Victor Osimhen valued at £84.7m

Napoli manager Luciano Spalleti has admitted the club would find it hard to turn down a £84.7m [€100m] offer for Victor Osimhen as Man Utd continue to hold talks over a potential deal, according to Goal.

Osimhen has been the subject of transfer speculation and reports last week suggested agent Jorge Mendes was discussing a potential €100m swap deal involving Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Serie A.

Osimhen has been linked with a big-money move to England all summer and even Arsenal were said to be interested in signing him at one point before opting to sign Gabriel Jesus.

However, it’s Man Utd who are now eyeing a late move for the Nigerian international and Gianluca Di Marzio suggests that talks between the parties involved are continuing with Napoli now waiting for Mendes to bring forward a concrete offer from United.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalleti has been quizzed about the speculation and he’s admitted that Napoli will find it difficult to turn down an offer of £84.7 million (€100m) for Osimhen should it arrive from Man Utd over the coming days.

When asked about Osimhen’s links to Old Trafford, Spalleti is quoted as saying by Goal:

“I don’t have time to think about these things, we have a game every few days. Is the club thinking about it? The club thinks of any situation that is of interest to our players. “I say that if a club offers you €100m, it is not easy to say no. Since I arrived here, all the players have been on the market for the right price.”

Erik ten Hag has managed to make only four additions this summer in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, and Casemiro. The new United boss’ fifth signing in Antony is on the verge of being formalised after the Red Devils agreed on a record £84.7 million fee for the Brazilian winger; the same fee that Spalleti has slapped on Osimhen.

Our View

The window will slam shut on September 1st and there is hardly any time left to complete a deal of this magnitude. Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford is still a possibility but it remains to be seen if ten Hag can secure a replacement before the window closes.

Osimhen is widely regarded as one of the better prospects in Europe and the 23-year-old is due for the first big move of his career. In fact, it is surprising that no deal was struck for the Nigeria international this summer.

There is a slim chance that Manchester United may be able to sign him but having already splashed £84.7 million on Antony, it is highly unlikely they will be prepared to spend that amount on another attacker.