Arsenal eye late swoop for Mychajlo Mudryk

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Ukrainian talent Mykhaylo Mudryk and hasn’t ruled out a late swoop for the Shakhtar Donetsk star.

The Italian journalist has revealed that Arsenal are among the many clubs interested in signing Mudryk. It has also been understood that Shakhtar Donetsk have turned down a £25.6 million (€30m) verbal proposal from Everton. Therefore, Arsenal would have to pay in excess of that figure to get a deal agreed.

Romano has also claimed that Arsenal are exploring a potential deal for the Ukraine international and it’s ‘one to watch’ during the closing days of the window, but the Gunners are yet to open formal talks with Shakhtar.

Mikel Arteta has had an impressive summer this time around. The Gunners boss has made five additions to his squad and his side currently sits atop the Premier League table with a perfect record.

The North London club recently let Nicolas Pepe join Nice on a season-long loan and therefore Mudryk has emerged as a potential option for Arteta, who has been building a young attack this summer. Gabriel Jesus and Marquinhos are the new additions at Emirates. The former Manchester City assistant boss’ attack now boasts of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Jesus, and Marquinhos.

Our View

With Shakhtar having shot down a £25.6 million approach from Everton for Mudryk, it is safe to say it would be better if Arsenal waited this one out. It is too soon to invest that big an amount on a player who is yet to prove himself in Europe.

There is no doubt about Mudryk’s quality and talent. He has been dubbed as the ‘Ukrainian Neymar’ and it is not without reason. The 21-year-old is known to be a superb dribbler of the ball and has impressed with his crossing and shooting ability.

The Shakhtar academy product is far from being a finished product but there are clear signs that he could evolve into a world-class attacker. While there is still work that needs to be done, he is said to be a quick learner and he would no doubt develop hugely at a club like Arsenal.

It is good news for the Gunners’ fans that Mudryk is on their club’s radar as he could well be the next big thing in Europe. However, for that to happen, he needs to first prove himself at a lower level club in Europe before making the jump to a club like the Gunners.