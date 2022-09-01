Chelsea launch late bid to sign Denis Zakaria from Juventus

Chelsea are in talks over a last gasp move to sign Denis Zakaria on a season long loan deal from Juventus, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to further strengthen his squad before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm and Chelsea are reportedly closing-in on a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

The German coach is also in the market for another central midfielder amid concerns over the fitness of N’Golo Kante and the Blues have been linked with a deadline day move for Ibrahim Sangaré.

However, Romano claims that a proposed move for the PSV Eindhoven star is off and Chelsea have now turned their attention to Juventus’ Zakaria instead, with the player understood to be keen on the move.

The Italian reporter says talks are on-going between Chelsea and Juventus with the Premier League giants offering to sign the 25-year-old on a season long loan with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

Struggles

Zakaria only joined Juve in January 2022 after making his name during a hugely successful spell at Borussia Monchengladbach where he forged a reputation as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Bundesliga.

However, the Swiss international’s time in Serie A hasn’t gone according to plan as he’s struggled to hold down a regular first team place and started just six league games during the second half of last season.

Zakaria is set to fall even further down the pecking order following the arrival of Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain so it seems Chelsea are offering him a new start in London.

The player will no doubt want to ensure he plays regularly over the coming months ahead of the World Cup in Qatar so it’s understandable that a move to Stamford Bridge will appeal to him.

We’ll have to wait and see whether a deal can be agreed with Juventus but time is running out if Chelsea want to get a move wrapped-up before the window closes at 11pm tonight.

***UPDATE*** The Athletic says Zakaria is now undergoing his medical in Turin after a deal was agreed for him to join Chelsea on loan with an option to make the deal permanent.