Ian Wright says Arsenal need a player like Alex Iwobi

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that Arsenal would be considerably benefitted if they still had Alex Iwobi in their ranks.

Wright, who enjoyed a close relationship with Iwobi when the Nigerian was at Arsenal, has said that Mikel Arteta’s side would benefit from having someone like Iwobi in his team. The 26-year-old has been used as a central midfielder this term by Frank Lampard at Everton and has gone from strength to strength.

Iwobi graduated from the Arsenal youth academy and he went on to make 149 appearances under former Gunners bosses Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery. He was mainly used as a wide attacker at the Emirates and struggled to establish himself as a first team regular with fans becoming increasingly frustrated by his inconsistent displays.

It was under Emery that Iwobi eventually left the Gunners in 2019 when joined the Toffees for a reported fee of £35 million [source: Mirror]. After once again struggling out wide at Goodison Park, Lampard has converted Iwobi into a central midfielder and the player is thriving in his new position.

It’s led to former striker Wright suggesting that Arsenal could use a player like Iwobi in the middle of the park due to his high work rate and intensity.

Speaking on latest episode of the Wrighty’s House podcast, the former Arsenal forward said,

“I’m so pleased with the way it’s going for him,” Wright admitted. “I remember Arsenal fans, it’s the same thing they did with Oxlade-Chamberlain, they ridiculed him. I remember watching him play in midfield early days for Arsenal at West Ham, and you’re seeing something. “His ball progression and work rate, what Frank has now recognised him and put him there, listen to the Everton fans when he’s doing his work, they are adoring him now. I’m loving the way it’s working out for Iwobi. He’s the pass before the assist, people don’t realise it. “Everton fans are now starting to realise that if they get the right players in and around him, he’s going to be a force for them. You look at his work rate, it’s unbelievable. It’s the kind of intensity that Mikel wants now and needs now, we need that, we need somebody who can press like that.” (via Mirror)

Iwobi has shown that he has a high work rate and his tireless pressing is the main reason why Wright appears to be visibly impressed by the Everton star. Despite having a slow start to life at Goodison Park, the Nigeria international seems to have finally found his feet.

Arsenal are lacking options in midfield right now due to injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, so perhaps Wright is correct and Arteta could do with a player like Iwobi right now.