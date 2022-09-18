[Teams] Brentford vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal can reclaim top place in the Premier League table with a win over Brentford at the Community Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made several changes from the side that beat FC Zurich in the Europa League last week. Aaron Ramsdale is among those recalled after being rested last time out. Matt Turner, therefore, drops to the bench today.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is ruled out with a calf injury that he picked up in training last week so Kieran Tierney continues at left-back. Ben White is recalled at right-back with Takehiro Tomiyasu making way.

William Saliba is also recalled for Arsenal as he rekindles his partnership with Gabriel in the middle of the back four. Rob Holding drops to the bench despite his solid showing against Zurich.

Arsenal have received some positive news with Thomas Partey passed fit to return to the starting eleven after recovering from a thigh injury. Albert Sambi Lokonga is the man to make way as Granit Xhaka keeps his place in the middle of the park.

However, Martin Odegaard has been ruled out of today’s match after suffering a knock in training. Fabio Vieira makes his first Premier League start for the Gunners since joining from Porto in the summer.

Bukayo Saka gets a recall on the right flank after being rested against Zurich. Marquinhos drops to the bench despite his excellent display in the Europa League win.

Gabriel Martinelli starts once again for Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus comes back in up front. Eddie Nketiah makes way and is named on the bench alongside 15-year-old schoolboy Ethan Nwaneri.

As for Brentford, Ivan Toney is the danger-man up front and he’s supported by Josh Dasilva.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brentford

Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Ajer, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Jensen, Dasilva, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Strakosha, Janelt, Wissa, Canos, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Baptiste, Damsgaard, Roerslev.

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Lokonga, Marquinhos, Smith, Nwaneri, Lino Sousa.