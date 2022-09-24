Arsenal linked to a sensational move for Juventus duo

According to Italian news outlet CalcioMercatoWeb, Arsenal are plotting a move for Juventus stars Dusan Vlahovic and Fabio Miretti.

The report suggests that manager Mikel Arteta is pushing the club’s hierarchy to sign both the players, to increase the the squad depth.

Last season, Arsenal were without European football and a need for a big squad was not felt by the club. However, this season, they see themselves in the Europa League and have a squad good enough to reach the later stages. Not to mention the domestic competitions in FA Cup and League Cup in which the Gunners will be serious contenders to win.

The North London club already teased with the idea of landing Vlahovic in the last winter transfer window, but eventually missed out on a move for the Serbian, who ended up at Juventus.

However, it has been reported by several news outlets that the young forward is struggling to adapt to his new environment, despite making a move eight months ago.

And maybe that’s why Arsenal want to try their luck in landing the coveted center forward. His arrival will certainly add more firepower in the attacking ranks of the London side. The former Fiorentina man has 13 goals and two assists from 29 outings for Juve.

The other Juventus player to be linked to a shock move to the Emirates Stadium is Fabio Miretti. Despite just being 19, the Italian has put on the jersey of Juventus 16 times. He is the product of their academy setup who has established himself as a first-team player this season.

The report further stated that acquiring both the players will cost the 2020 FA Cup winners a whopping £102m [€115m].

The ambitious double swoop does not seem realistic, in my opinion. Although we want a midfielder, which will come in the shape of Miretti, spalshing the cash on Vlahovic makes little sense, when we already have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

The latter who signed a contract extension just a few months ago. Only time will tell whether this news is just a casual rumour thrown in the transfer window mill or a genuine ambition of Arsenal.