Arsenal set for quadruple injury boost ahead of Tottenham clash

Arsenal are set to receive a quadruple injury boost ahead of Saturday’s huge showdown with Tottenham on Saturday afternoon, according to Football London.

Mikel Arteta has been sweating over the fitness of several key players in recent weeks and the international break has only added to the uncertainty ahead of this weekend’s North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Kieran Tierney has endured a tough time with injuries since arriving from Celtic and the left-back gave Arsenal another scare after being forced off during Scotland’s match with Ireland earlier this week.

The defender suffered a suspected concussion following a clash of heads and returned to north London to be assessed by the Gunners. However, Arteta has received a boost as Football London claims that Tierney’s withdrawal was precautionary and he’s expected to be fit to face Tottenham on Saturday.

Martin Odegaard missed the win at Brentford two weeks ago after picking up a calf injury in training. But the midfielder recovered in time to feature in both of Norway’s games during the break so he’s expected to be available for Arsenal this weekend.

Concerns

Oleksandr Zinchenko was forced to withdraw from international duty with Ukraine after sustaining a calf injury ahead of Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Brentford, putting his availability for the NLD in doubt.

The Gunners have also been concerned with the fitness of Thomas Partey after he was sent back early from duty with Ghana. The midfielder picked up a knee complaint in training having only recently overcome a thigh injury.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is another Arsenal star who was forced to return early from their international team. The right-back played the full 90 minutes during Japan’s win over the USA but was then sent back to London prematurely sparking fears he’d picked up a knock.

Football London says Partey, Zinchenko and Tomiyasu are all now being assessed at London Colney but Arsenal are hopeful all three will be available to face Tottenham on Saturday lunchtime.

The news will come as a huge boost to Arteta as he looks to maintain Arsenal’s excellent start to the new season. The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table having won six of their seven games so far and victory over third-placed Tottenham would cement their place at the submit.