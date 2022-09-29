Dejan Kulusevski a doubt for Tottenham’s trip to Arsenal

Tottenham have been dealt an injury blow with Dejan Kulusevski a major doubt for this weekends Premier League trip to Arsenal, as per Football London.

Spurs head to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime for a huge top-of-the-table clash with the Gunners but Kulusevski is in danger of missing out after picking up a knock while away on international duty.

The 22-year-old started during Sweden’s 4-1 Nations League defeat to Serbia last weekend before completing the full 90 minutes of their 1-1 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday night.

The attacker complained of muscle tightness after the game and returned to north London on Wednesday to undergo a scan on his hamstring. Football London are one of several media outlets reporting that Kulusevski is now a major doubt for Tottenham’s trip to Arsenal this weekend.

Being without the Swedish forward would be a big blow for Antonio Conte as he’s contributed 11 assists and six goals in his 25 Premier League appearances since arriving from Juventus back in January.

Injury concerns

However, Kulusevski’s absence would open the door for Hueng-min Son to be recalled to the starting eleven against Arsenal. He came off the bench to score a hat-trick during Tottenham’s win over Leicester before the international break, and is now set to partner Harry Kane and Richarlison in attack on Saturday.

Tottenham will also need to assess No.1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ahead of the Arsenal trip. Football London says the Frenchman picked up a thigh injury while away on international duty and had to return to North London early to have the issue checked by Tottenham’s medical team.

Ben Davies is another doubt for Spurs as the defender is still working his way back from a fractured leg that he suffered during the Champions League clash with Sporting earlier this month.

Lucas Moura is also a major doubt for the Arsenal game on Saturday as he’s still recovering from a calf injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks, so Conte could be without up to four players for the North London Derby this weekend.

Third-placed Tottenham head to the Emirates sitting just one point behind leaders Arsenal so this match will have a huge impact on how things look at the top of the table.