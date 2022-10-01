Arteta confident Saliba will win battle against Kane, Son

After an impressive start to life at Arsenal, there are few who are putting the boundary on William Saliba’s potential.

The French youngster has established himself at the heart of Mikel Arteta’s new-look Arsenal side, which sits top of the Premier League table.

Saliba has made seven appearances for the Gunners this term, keeping three clean sheets while also contributing at the other end of the pitch by scoring twice and assisting once.

He has also put himself in strong contention for France’s national team squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Speaking ahead of todays North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, the Arsenal boss was quizzed whether he has any hesitation about playing their 21-year-old center-back against Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

Arteta told Arsenal.com:

“William has shown over the past few months what he is capable of, and that doesn’t mean that things are always going to go in the same direction. But he’s been so good that from my side I have no doubts.”

That’s some strong words from a Premier League manager directed towards a player who was a teenager not long ago. At Saliba’s age, there are very few central defenders in the world who can boast a bigger name than the former St. Etienne man.

Spurs are the second biggest test Saliba will be facing in the iconic red and white jersey. Growing up in a small French town Bondy as an Arsenal fan, he would certainly have dreamt of playing in such big games.

After not covering himself in glory last month during the defeat against Man United, the young defender will be looking to put in a commanding display against Tottenham to shut out one of the best attacks in the country.

Only time will tell whether Saliba can handle Kane and Son. If it doesn’t go well, it won’t be the end of the world for a player who is still 21. Younger than the majority of established Premier League stars.