Arsenal handed Gabriel Jesus boost for Liverpool clash

Arsenal have been handed a boost for their Premier League clash against Liverpool next weekend with Gabriel Jesus avoiding a booking against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners continued their fantastic start to the campaign with a seventh win on Saturday. They comfortably beat Spurs by a 3-1 scoreline at the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus was among the pick of the players for the north London giants. He worked hard on both ends of the field and capped the performance with the second goal.

The Brazilian was eventually substituted in the 80th minute, and it was definitely a good decision from manager Mikel Arteta, given he was walking a tight rope.

The 25-year-old has already picked up four yellow cards in the ongoing league season, and he is currently just one more booking away from a domestic suspension.

Despite committing three fouls yesterday, Jesus avoided a yellow card and this is certainly a boost for the Gunners as he is now available to face Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool have had a dismal start to the season with just 10 points from seven outings and it is probably the best time for the Gunners to play them at the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus will have a huge part to play in the encounter. If the Gunners can come on top, there will definitely be belief that the club can challenge for the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how long Jesus can avoid a booking. The Gunners’ summer signing needs to stay disciplined for the next 11 matches which is a humongous task.

The £58.5 million star is someone that likes to engage opponents with regular high pressing which leads to fouls committed. His suspension could arrive at some point.

Arsenal will be in action against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday night before entertaining Liverpool in the Premier League. Jesus could be rested against the former.