Christopher Nkunku very keen to play for Chelsea

RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku is very keen to play for Chelsea, having undergone a secret medical with them earlier this summer, Simon Phillips claims.

The France international had a sensational 2021/22 campaign with Leipzig, registering 35 goals and 20 assists from 52 appearances across all competitions.

It was anticipated that the 24-year-old would move on from the club, but he surprised many by putting pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract at Leipzig.

However, that does not guarantee his stay beyond this season, considering there is a £52.6 million (€60m) release clause that becomes active at the end of the campaign.

Amidst this, journalist Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT that the medical does not mean anything, but Nkunku is especially keen on moving to London to play for the Blues.

He said: “The medical doesn’t mean it’s a done deal yet. They’re still in talks with his people, but he’s very keen. He wants to move to London. He’s especially keen to play for Chelsea.”

“Obviously his release clause comes into play next summer and I think that will be just over 50 million, so he’s definitely attainable. And if you’re going to buy a top forward player like Nkunku, that’s a really good price to get him for.”

Chelsea need to reach a pre-agreement for Nkunku

Nkunku has emerged as one of Bundesliga’s elite performers. He has also excelled in the Champions League and scored a hat-trick against Manchester City last season.

Hence, it seems a no-brainer for Chelsea to land his signature. While his buy-out clause does not become active until June 2023, the Blues must look for a pre-agreement.

A number of their European rivals including Manchester United and Liverpool will be monitoring him and they would not want to lose the Frenchman at the final hurdle.

Chelsea have not found much success when it comes to their Bundesliga players. Timo Werner was unconvincing before his return to Leipzig earlier this summer.

Kai Havertz has been hugely inconsistent, but this should not prevent them from pursuing Nkunku, who would be perfect for manager Graham Potter with his versatility.

The former Paris Saint-Germain youngster can play on either wing, the number 10 position or as a striker.

He was also a central midfielder during the early phase of his career. Nkunku would fit into multiple positions at Chelsea and would prove a bargain signing for the price.