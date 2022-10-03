Liverpool team news: 6 players set to miss Rangers clash

Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Rangers in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The Merseysiders have struggled for consistent form so far this season and sit ninth in the Premier League table following Saturday’s 3-3 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a lengthy injury list in recent weeks and that’s set to be the case once again when Rangers arrive at Anfield in the group stages of the Champions League tomorrow night.

Andrew Robertson has been nursing a knee injury of late and has returned to light training. However, the Scottish international will once again miss out on Thursday as the game against Rangers will come too soon.

Liverpool will also still be without the services of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as he’s recovering from a thigh injury that’s hampered him this season. The Ox isn’t even included in the clubs Champions League squad so wouldn’t be eligible even if fit.

Naby Keita is also still on the sidelines as he continues to recover from a thigh injury that will keep him out for at least another week. The Guinea international has endured a tough spell at Liverpool so will be desperate to get himself fully fit as soon as possible.

Injury woes

Curtis Jones is another player who won’t be available for selection against Rangers. The young midfielder has been out with a tibia injury in recent weeks and is no closer to returning to action.

Summer signing Calvin Ramsey is back in training but the youngster is still lacking match fitness following a back injury. He’s expected to feature for the Liverpool U21s to build up his fitness before being in contention for the first team.

Ibrahima Konate is also back in full training but Klopp will be careful not to rush him back too soon following his serious knee injury. The Rangers game is expected to come too soon for the defender but Konate may be back in the squad for the trip to Arsenal at the weekend.

Klopp may opt to make some changes in order to freshen things up against Rangers tomorrow night with the likes of Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz all pushing for recalls.